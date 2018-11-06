BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Board of Elections has not released any official results on any Maryland races as of 9:30 p.m.
The Board tweeted an update after originally saying polls were closed Tuesday night.
Though results are being called, the Board of Elections has not released their official results.
Results have not been officially posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections and will not be until voters in line by 8 p.m. are done for the night.
WJZ’s Devin Bartoletta reported around 9:30 there were still people in line to vote.
This story is developing.
Follow along throughout the night for updated results here: Live Election Results 2018
