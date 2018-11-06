ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results
By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:Maryland, Midterms, Midterms 2018

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Board of Elections has not released any official results on any Maryland races as of 9:30 p.m.

The Board tweeted an update after originally saying polls were closed Tuesday night.

Though results are being called, the Board of Elections has not released their official results.

Results have not been officially posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections and will not be until voters in line by 8 p.m. are done for the night.

WJZ’s Devin Bartoletta reported around 9:30 there were still people in line to vote.

This story is developing. 

Follow along throughout the night for updated results here: Live Election Results 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s