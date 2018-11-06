BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Board of Elections has not released any official results on any Maryland races as of 9:30 p.m.

The Board tweeted an update after originally saying polls were closed Tuesday night.

Though results are being called, the Board of Elections has not released their official results.

Update: Voters in a few polling places are still in the process of voting. We will release the unofficial results once they have all finished voting. #MDvotes — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 7, 2018

Results have not been officially posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections and will not be until voters in line by 8 p.m. are done for the night.

WJZ’s Devin Bartoletta reported around 9:30 there were still people in line to vote.

Maryland board of elections is withholding all results until everyone has voted. There are still a few polling places accepting ballots. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/bDOuuaBSxK — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) November 7, 2018

This story is developing.

