BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer was struck by a vehicle in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

According to police the officer was struck near the intersection of N Charles Street and E 21st Street.

The circumstances around how the officer was struck are unknown at this time.

The officer has non life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the officer is being evaluated for precautionary reasons.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

