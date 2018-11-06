ELECTION CONNECTIONEverything You Need To Know About 2018 Midterm Elections In Maryland
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Police in Prince George’s County said officer investigating a car theft ring exchanged gunfire with a suspect, who was shot and wounded.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski tells news outlets that officers on Monday afternoon tried to arrest a man who entered a stolen car they had under surveillance. Stawinski says the suspect opened fire, at which point police returned fire.

A preliminary investigation found that around 10 shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect.

The suspect was hospitalized. His condition is unknown, but he’s reported to be stable.

His name has not been released. Stawinski says he’s believed to be part of a larger carjacking and auto theft rings that’s been operating in the region.

