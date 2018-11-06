ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results
Filed Under:Midterms 2018, Sen. Ben Cardin

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat incumbent, has been reelected to the U.S. Senate for Maryland.

Follow along throughout the night for updated results here: Live Election Results 2018

 

