BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a crash in Owings Mills Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County Fire Department crews were called out just after 5:30 p.m. to the crash near Lakeside Blvd. and Wheelwright Dr.

Four patients were transported from the scene, and authorities say two of those victims were in critical condition. The conditions of the other two have not been released.

The crash is being investigated by police.

No further details have been released at this time.

