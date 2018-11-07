BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teenager was found in New Jersey after leaving home back in September and never returning.

Baltimore County Police said 16-year-old Brooklyn Mackenzie Hays was found by Newark Police at the Newark Penn Station train terminal. She was safely reunited with her family.

RELATED: Family Continues To Look For Answers, Days After Essex Teen Disappears

Hays was last seen leaving her home in the 1500 block of Galena Rd. on Sept. 30.

A vigil was held on Oct. 12 where hundreds of white paper bags glowed orange along Baltimore County streets, lighting a path for her to come home.

Information on what Hays was doing in New Jersey or who she was with has not been released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook