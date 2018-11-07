ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teenager was found in New Jersey after leaving home back in September and never returning.

Baltimore County Police said 16-year-old Brooklyn Mackenzie Hays was found by Newark Police at the Newark Penn Station train terminal. She was safely reunited with her family.

Hays was last seen leaving her home in the 1500 block of Galena Rd. on Sept. 30.

A vigil was held on Oct. 12 where hundreds of white paper bags glowed orange along Baltimore County streets, lighting a path for her to come home.

Information on what Hays was doing in New Jersey or who she was with has not been released.

