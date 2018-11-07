CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The History’s Channel’s “It’s How You Get There” will be featuring Charles County on an upcoming episode set to premiere on Nov. 25.

The show explores unique destinations throughout the country and begins its second season Nov. 18 on the History Channel.

“People don’t realize what’s here,” said Julian Taylor, producer on It’s How You Get There. “And when you actually are able to explain it with a show like ours which is a travel show, a destination, as well as a machinery show, people come and visit.”

Episodes of It’s How You Get There air on Sundays between 8-9 a.m. on the History Channel.

