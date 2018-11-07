ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Democratic challenger Steuart Pittman has won the race for Anne Arundel County Executive, unseating Republican Steve Schuh.

With 195 of 195 election day precincts reporting Tuesday night, Pittman had 51.8 percent of the vote with Republican Steve Schuh coming in with 48.1 percent.

Schuh was seeking re-election in Anne Arundel County.

