BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded at around 6:52 p.m. to the 2300 bock of East Chase Street for a report of a shooting Wednesday night.

Once there, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At around 7:15 p.m., officers were notified of a second victim, a man that had walked into an area hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The second victim is in serious condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

