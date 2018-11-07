WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A Virginia man was indicted on Wednesday for his role in an alleged scheme to recruit unqualified language interpreters for the military.

The indictment alleges that 34-year-old Abdul Aman, of Fairfax, circumvented procedures designed to ensure that candidates for jobs for the U.S. military met minimum proficiency standards, which resulted in unqualified interpreters being hired and deployed alongside combat forces in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

While working as a recruiter for a U.S. government contractor, Aman is said to have arranged for a close associate to take language tests for candidates who Aman knew did not meet minimum standards.

It’s alleged that Aman gained financial bonuses from his employer based on the number of candidates whom his employer hired through his efforts.

Aman was charged in Maryland on one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and on one count of major fraud against the United States.

He will be arraigned on Nov. 8.

