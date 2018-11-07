ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says his re-election indicates voters want bipartisanship and civility that is lacking in Washington, and he says other Maryland Republicans’ losses were a repudiation of President Donald Trump.

Hogan spoke Wednesday about becoming the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since 1954. He says he has governed “right down the middle” and sought bipartisanship with Democrats, who held on to supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature.

Hogan says Maryland voters showed their displeasure with Trump on Tuesday “and expressed their frustration against just about all Republicans in our state with the exception of us.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says voters “rewarded the people that had been responsive to their problems and needs, which was the legislature.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook