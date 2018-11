Top DFS Picks NFL Week 10: Mitchell Trubisky In For A Big Day?The Bears quarterback has been a volatile fantasy football option, but he goes up against a Lions defense

James Lofton: Defense Isn't Going To Stop Anyone From Going To Super BowlNFL on CBS analyst isn't too concerned about the Rams defense, or any defense, giving up a lot of points in this NFL.

Ray Lewis: 'These Rules Give To The Offenses'Inside the NFL analyst looks at the scoring boom and which sleeper teams could challenge in the AFC and NFC.

For Maryland's Interim Coach, The Future Is 1 Day At A TimeMaryland interim coach Matt Canada faces an uncertain future, despite forging a winning record amid the chaos surrounding the program.