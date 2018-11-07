ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
Filed Under:White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. (AP) — A Maryland mall has no plans to enact a curfew on unaccompanied teenagers, despite the urging of a county council following a fight this summer.

News outlets report the Baltimore County Council unanimously passed a nonbinding resolution Monday calling on White Marsh Mall to ban unaccompanied minors on Friday and Saturday nights.

Several councilmembers have been trying to convince mall management to adopt such a policy after an August fight at the mall resulted in the arrests of seven minors and two 19-year-olds.

The resolution encourages the mall to adopt the policy that’s in effect at Towson Town Center, which is also owned by Brookfield Property Partners. But a Brookfield spokeswoman told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday the company has no plans to institute a youth curfew at White Marsh.

