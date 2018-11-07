BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man showed up to an area hospital after being reportedly shot in West Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at around 10:15 p.m.

Once there, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Citywide Shooting detectives are currently interviewing the victim to determine a location of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.