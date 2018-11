BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search for Baltimore’s next police commissioner is now down to one candidate.

Mayor Pugh said her team is completing a background check on one final candidate.

She said that candidate’s name will be announced shortly, but would not give a more specific timeline.

Pugh originally said she’d announce her pick for commissioner by the end of October. Baltimore has been without a top cop since May.

