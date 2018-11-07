WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — McDaniel College has terminated an employee who falsely reported an attempted robbery on campus earlier this week.

The employee, who was not identified, has also been barred from campus after recanting his report to police.

Police say the attempted robbery was reported Monday night at McDaniel College.

The employee initially told police that someone had tried to rob him at knifepoint while on campus.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police later found that the attempted robbery did not happen. and the employee recanted his story.

McDaniel College President Roger N. Casey released the following statement on this incident:

McDaniel College administrators have been notified by the Westminster Police Department that the reported attempted armed robbery on Monday evening, Nov. 5, has been determined to be unfounded. The alleged victim, a McDaniel employee, has recanted the initial account and admitted that the incident did not occur. The College has taken administrative action against the employee, who has been both terminated and barred from campus. I am disappointed to learn that a member of the McDaniel community would make such a baseless claim that falsely identified a perpetrator, resulted in multiple McDaniel alerts, and caused unnecessary alarm among our community. Despite the false accusation, the College appreciates the quick response of our Campus Safety officers and the investigative efforts of the Westminster Police Department.

