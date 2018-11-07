ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police say an attempted robbery that was reported Monday night at McDaniel College did not actually happen.

The Westminster Police Department was called by the McDaniel Campus Safety Office just before 8 p.m. about a reported attempted robbery on campus.

An employee at the college told police that someone had tried to rob him at knifepoint while on McDaniel College’s campus.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police later found that the attempted robbery did not happen.

The case has been closed by police, and no further action is expected.

