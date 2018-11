BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department reported firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Randallstown.

The fire is on the 9800 block of Winands Road.

A rescue assignment was requested for someone possibly trapped inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook