DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Kamani Jordan who was reported missing from District Heights.

Jordan was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of Wild Rose court wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division-Central Region at (301) 772-4911

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook