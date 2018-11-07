ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Kamani Jordan who was reported missing from District Heights.

Jordan was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of Wild Rose court wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

kamani jordan Police Looking For Missing PG County Teen

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division-Central Region at (301) 772-4911

