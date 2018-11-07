COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents has selected Linda R. Gooden as its new chair Wednesday.

Gooden replaces James Brady, who resigned from the board last week.

Chairman Of Maryland Board Of Regents Resigns Following UMD’s DJ Durkin Reinstatement

Gooden joined the board in July 2009. She is a retired Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Services and Officer of the Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Following her appointment as chair, Gooden released a statement:

“I am honored to have been elected by my peers as the new Chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Let me briefly make a few points. In its quest to keep an open mind about the facts presented in the two recent reports on the tragic death of Jordan McNair and the University of Maryland, College Park football program, and subsequent interviews with those involved, the board – in the minds of many – lost sight of its responsibility to the university system. While the board’s decision was far from unanimous, and many members voted a different way, everyone on the board now understands that the board’s personnel recommendations were wrong. For that, we apologize to the McNair family, the University of Maryland, College Park community, and to the citizens of our state. Our goal as a board is to govern in a manner that affords every student an opportunity for a safe, affordable, and quality education experience. Under my leadership, this board will accomplish that goal by recommitting to the principle of shared governance. In the meantime, I also will be working to set up meetings with stakeholders in Annapolis and at the University of Maryland, College Park and across the system,”

This story is developing.

