Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public School, Frederick Douglass High School, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a student hitting a Baltimore high school teacher has surfaced around social media Wednesday.

The video shows a student hitting the teacher in the head after apparently getting into another fight with another student.

The teacher does not fight back but follows the student who hit her out of the classroom.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place today when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange. Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools. Upon reviewing the incident, school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.” Edie House Foster, with Baltimore City Public Schools said in a statement.

This story is developing.

