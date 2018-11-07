BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a student hitting a Baltimore high school teacher has gone viral around social media Wednesday.

The video shows a student hitting the teacher in the head after apparently getting into another fight with another student.

The teacher does not fight back but follows the student who hit her out of the classroom.

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.

“I don’t think that’s right man, you shouldn’t do that you feel me? Like, that’s a teacher, you feel me? That’s somebody’s mother, you feel me?” A student said.

Parents are also outraged.

“That’s a mess, that right there, that’s just not cool,” said Icsha Flowers, a parent.

Flowers, like many, are eager to know why the student lashed out so violently.

“These kids today are out of control. See mine right there? Uh-um, wouldn’t have never have happened,” Flowers said.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place today when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange. Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools. Upon reviewing the incident, school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.” Edie House Foster, with Baltimore City Public Schools said in a statement.

This story is developing.

