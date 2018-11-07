ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry start which ended cloudy but still dry, marked our Wednesday across the state.

Thursday brings an expectedly brighter day and temperatures will be only a few degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Look for clouds to start to develop by evening with more showers expected on Friday, which will make for a breezy and wet afternoon and evening to end the week.

Breezy and colder air is coming back this weekend, with many locations expecting a hard freeze by Sunday morning.

if you haven’t turned off your outside hoses, now might be a prudent time!

