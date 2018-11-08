GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a 17-year-old male was found stabbed in Glen Burnie late Wednesday night.

Officers reportedly responded to to the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 11:03 p.m. They arrived after receiving word of an injured person in the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. His identity was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

