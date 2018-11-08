BREAKING13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At California Bar
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stabbing

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a 17-year-old male was found stabbed in Glen Burnie late Wednesday night.

Officers reportedly responded to to the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 11:03 p.m. They arrived after receiving word of an injured person in the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. His identity was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s