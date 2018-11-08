BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has indicted three Maryland men who allegedly conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, obtained from drug cartels, in Baltimore.

According to the indictment unsealed on Oct. 30, Nevone McCrimmon, 47, William Elijah, 51, and Terrance Mobley, 50, are all said to be high-ranking members of a Baltimore-based drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa and Tijuana Mexican drug cartels.

The Sinaloa Cartel, in particular, uses drug trafficking and other criminal activities to obtain power, influence, and money, while protecting its activities using violence and corruption.

Starting in Fall 2017, McCrimmon, Elijah, and Mobley were said to have regularly met with a courier from Miami to deliver large sums of cash in exchange kilograms of narcotics to be delivered.

Court documents show that the narcotics would be delivered by the cartel to a contact in Ventura County, California and then shipped to Maryland for delivery to the defendants.

So far, 20 kilograms of fentanyl and over $500,.000 have been seized in the investigation.

McCrimmon, Elijah, and Mobley each face at least 10 years in prison and could potentially be sentenced to life in prison.

