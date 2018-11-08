ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating two racist incidents in two Pasadena schools, the latest in a string of racially charged incidents in schools around the country.

Confederate flags, nooses, and the n-word. Racial incidents at Chesapeake High School have challenged school officials since last school year.

Now police are investigating two new incidents, one at the high school and the other at the Chesapeake Bay Middle School.

“One incident at the high school involved an individual receiving an airdrop on his phone of an image that appeared to be motivated by hate on the part of the sender,” said Marc Limansky, AACO police spokesman.

The image was a Confederate flag with the caption “You n-word will rue the day,”

The next day, a noose made of toilet paper was found in a bathroom stall in the middle school.

Toilet-Paper Noose Found In Maryland Middle School Bathroom

“This was reported to school administrators who interviewed the students and quickly determined which student it was that had hung up the toilet tissue in the shape of a noose. So this too is also under investigation to see if it rises to the level of criminality so we’re conferring with the state’s attorney as we do in all of these cases,” said Limansky.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier says the system is addressing this as an ongoing problem.

“We’ve identified the student in the middle school issue, appropriate action has been taken with regard to that student but I would say this is an issue that is bigger than one school or two schools or one school system. This is a community issue, a societal issue. Our superintendent has announced plans to hold a community meeting to talk about these issues.” Mosier said.

Anne Arundel Schools has been promoting kindness and inclusion since the racial tensions began.

That effort included a unity day in late October. A date for the community meeting has not been determined.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook