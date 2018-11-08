BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Across the country and in Maryland, rallies calling for the protection of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling draws massive crowds.

Thursday, 18 state attorneys general, including Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, wrote a letter to Whitaker asking he recuse himself- adding they believe Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should finish overseeing the investigation.

One particular crowd gathered in downtown Baltimore to protest Thursday night. They were joined by Rep. Elijah Cummings, who will likely be the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Cummings told the crowd tonight he will see to it that Robert Mueller’s investigation comes to its rightful conclusion.

The crowd all came together in the cold with a unified message.

“He is not above the law, he’s not above the law, he’s not above the law, he’s not above the law,” said Odette Ramos, with Baltimore Women United.

Concerns were immediately raised following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation early Tuesday.

With Jeff Sessions gone, Sessions’ Chief of Staff Matthew Whitaker is now the newly appointed acting attorney general. A move Democrats find troubling as he, unlike Sessions, can oversee the Special Counsel’s probe.

Whitaker has been a vocal opponent of the Mueller investigation prior to his appointment.

“I can see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced in a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment and that Attorney General doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt,” Whitaker said in 2017.

At a press conference Wednesday, the President said, once again, the investigation into Russian collusion will turn up nothing.

“I could fire everybody right now. But I don’t want to stop it because politically, I don’t like stopping it. It’s a disgrace. It should have never been started because there was no crime,” Trump said.

However, at Thursday night’s protest, Rep. Elijah Cummings promised he will do everything in his power to keep the acting attorney general from ending the investigation.

“He does not believe in this investigation, he has talked about, he’s talked about how it should not be funded. He also said today, that he would not recuse himself,” Cummings said.

