BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University is continuing to suspend all marching band activities while they investigate hazing allegations.

After initially investigating allegations of hazing within the Symphony of Soul Band and the entire university band program, they said all performance activities will remain suspended, including travel to the CIAA football championship game this upcoming weekend.

The University released an updated statement to the campus community Wednesday night.

“First and foremost our top priorities are assuring the safety of our students and maintaining the integrity of the university band program. We have found sufficient evidence to confirm the existence of hazing activities; therefore, all performance activities remain suspended, including travel to the CIAA football championship game this weekend. Further investigation is needed to determine next steps to be taken through the student judicial process, but we remain committed to concluding the process as soon as possible and resuming the normal operations of the band,”

The university received “serious” allegations of hazing in the Symphony of Soul Band.

Band activities were suspended Monday to “ensure the continued safety” of students.

