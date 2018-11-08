PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A car driving along Mountain Road has driven into a house in Pasadena, according to police.

A call came into Anne Arundel County Police just before 6 p.m. for a vehicle into a building on George Willing Avenue off of Mountain Road.

The driver was reportedly distracted and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Anne Arundel County Fire said there is only property damage at this time and a building inspector has been called.

There is no word on any injuries at this point.

This story is developing.

