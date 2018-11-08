WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A Washington, DC priest is under arrest, charged with child sexual abuse.

46-year-old Urbano Vazquez has since been removed from the ministry, but he was a parochial vick-er at the shrine of the Sacred Heart.

Police said he is accused of having sexual contact with a child in 2015.

The Archdiocese did release a statement after Vazquez’s arrest, saying they take their responsibility to protect the children entrusted to their case seriously.

