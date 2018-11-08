BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing I-95 in Baltimore County.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just before 8 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Kenwood Ave.

Investigators found that a Toyota truck was northbound on I-95, when John Michael Rose Jr. reportedly walked into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of the approaching truck.

Authorities do not know why Rose was in the roadway, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, and police say he has been cooperative with the investigation.

The interstate was closed for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

