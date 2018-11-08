BALTIMORE (WJZ) — IHOP launched a new menu in honor of the holidays. The new Grinch-inspired menu turns normal items green.

Customers can eat Grinch’s Green Pancakes, Minty Who-Hot Chocolate, Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast, and a Who-Roast Beast Omelette.

Kids can also join in the fun with the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and the Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate.

Universal Pictures will release its version of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch” Friday.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” said Alisa Gmelich, Vice President, Marketing at IHOP in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures — their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages.”

The items are only offered until Dec. 31 at participating locations.

For more information go to IHOP’s website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook