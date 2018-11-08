BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The debate of Android vs. iPhone seems to have a clear winner here in Maryland.

If you feel like it’s more common to see Marylanders using an iPhone, you’re right.

A new study by Kempler Industries shows Maryland ranks third in the most iPhone obsessed populations in the nation.

Maryland is just behind New York and Georgia.

When it comes to Android phones, Maryland comes in at 13th when looking at the number of people with Androids.

The top spot for Androids was claimed by California.

