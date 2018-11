(CNN) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

Click here to read more from CBS News

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook