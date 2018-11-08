  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BPD responded to a shooting in East Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Wolfe Street for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

