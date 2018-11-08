BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is among 18 other state attorney generals asking new acting Attorney General Whitaker to recuse himself from the special counsel probe.

“As chief law enforcement officers of our respective states, we ask that you recuse yourself from any role in overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Because a reasonable person could question your impartiality in the matter, your recusal is necessary to maintain public trust in the integrity of the investigation and to protect the essential and longstanding independence of the Department you have been chosen to lead, on an acting basis,” The letter reads to Whitaker.

The letter goes on to say that Whitaker’s public comments criticizing Mueller’s investigation have been widely circulated and that he has suggested cutting the Special Counsel’s budget or limit his authority to follow lines of inquiry.

“As prosecutors and law enforcement officials committed to the rule of law, we believe that the independent Special Counsel must have the full authority to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute any violations of federal law,” The letter says.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook