BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rapper Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to ever be nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Elliott took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the nomination.

“I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be nominated with so many AMAZING writers & I send a CONGRATULATIONS to all the other nominees also,” the superstar said.

Elliott, often praised for her wild, colorful style and playful lyricism, has been one of pop music’s most sought producers and songwriters, in addition to creating her own well-known hits, from “Get Ur Freak On” to “Work It” to “Lose Control.”

Other nominees include Mariah Carey, Vince Gill, Dallas Austin, Chrissie Hynde and Jimmy Cliff.

The winner will be announced

