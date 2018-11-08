Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Teen, Wheaton

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for help locating a missing Wheaton teenager and her two-month-old son.

15-year-old Wendy Orvelina Hernandez and her son Jason were last seen by her family on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. when Hernandez took her son and left their Valleywood Drive home on foot.

wendy and jason hernandez Police Looking For Missing Wheaton Teen And Her Baby

Hernandez and her son both have black hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information on Hernandez or her son’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

