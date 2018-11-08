BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore high school teacher was checked out by a doctor and will not be back in class for the rest of the week after being hit by a student on Wednesday.

A video posted on social media shows a student hitting the teacher in the head after apparently getting into another fight with another student.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English released the following statement on the assault:

“The footage of a student punching one of our members in the face is absolutely deplorable. Our teachers and paraprofessionals work too hard and sacrifice too much of their time, creativity and genuine love for teaching to be treated in such a manner by anyone, including their students. “As I stated in my testimony before the new school security policy was passed by the School Board last spring, the District must develop and implement policies that not only provide options for students who express this type of behavior, but also protection and other measures for the teachers, staff and students who bear the brunt of their rage.”

An update: The union says the veteran Frederick Douglass High School science teacher was checked out by a doctor after she was attacked and will not be back in class this week @wjz https://t.co/dBZDHmwhz8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 8, 2018

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place today when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange. Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools. Upon reviewing the incident, school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.” Edie House Foster, with Baltimore City Public Schools said in a statement.

