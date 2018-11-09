  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is hosting a three-day convention for those seeking a measure of clarity about extraterrestrials or just hoping to rub shoulders with actors from their favorite science fiction TV shows.

AlienCon 2018 starts Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center. Organizers say the three-day gathering will feature original programming, various exhibits, merchandise vendors and fan competitions.

It will also offer some celebrity appearances, including actress Jenna Coleman of “Doctor Who” and Michael Dorn, who played the Klingon Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The central theme of the convention is to explore theories that aliens once visited, and perhaps populated, the planet. Tickets are $61 per day.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s