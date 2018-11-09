BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore teacher who was punched by a student at Frederick Douglass High School is not in the classroom Friday after she was checked out by a doctor this week.

The teacher also said she forgives the student that hit her.

At the same time, the teachers union is calling for the student to be removed from the school.

School representatives have not yet said if any charges have been filed.

Counselors are available for staff and students.

