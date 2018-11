BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is looking for a serial bank robbery suspect.

The suspect is dubbed the “Beltway Bandit”.

Investigators said he has robbed 13 banks and a department store in Northern Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland between December 2017 and this past October.

In each case, he wears different disguises.

