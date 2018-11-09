  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, CDC, Maryland, Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warning about your Thanksgiving turkey might help you out, come Turkey Day.

The CDC says you should thaw your turkey in the fridge, not on the counter, amid a Salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.

Since July, 164 people have gotten sick in 35 states- including Maryland.

63 of those people had to be hospitalized, and one person in California died.

Many of the people who got sick reported eating or preparing different types of turkey products purchased from multiple locations.

