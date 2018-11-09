  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (WJZ) — It looks like El Chapo won’t be getting his hug.

A federal court judge in New York has denied the drug kingpin’s request to hug his wife before opening statements in his drug trafficking trial.

That trial is set to begin next week.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison for nearly two years. He has had no contact with his wife.

If convicted, Guzman could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s