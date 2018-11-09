NEW YORK (WJZ) — It looks like El Chapo won’t be getting his hug.

A federal court judge in New York has denied the drug kingpin’s request to hug his wife before opening statements in his drug trafficking trial.

That trial is set to begin next week.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison for nearly two years. He has had no contact with his wife.

If convicted, Guzman could spend the rest of his life in prison.

