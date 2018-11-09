BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man pleaded guilty on Friday to producing child pornography in connection with his sexual abuse of a young boy.

According to 56-year-old Glenn Ranger’s guilty plea, from no later than 2004, he coerced a 10-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce videos and pictures.

The boy was unaware that Ranger was recording the abuse.

Ranger leased a storage unit in Pasadena in July 2014 to house computers, VHS tapes, framed photos, and binders containing organized images of child pornography. After failing to pay the rent for the unit, the contents were auctioned off to an Easton resident in March 2018.

The resident turned the contents of the storage unit over to law enforcement.

Forensic scans of digital devices from the unit showed they contained over 200 images of child pornography and more than 10,000 child-exploitive, or age difficult, images.

Two of the VHS tapes contained videos of Ranger sexually abusing the 10-year-old boy. Files on a storage card of a digital camera used to take pictures of the boy indicated they were taken on April 1, 2005.

Ranger was arrested on April 4, 2018. A forensic examination of his phone revealed that Ranger had visited the social media profile of the boy and made over 46,000 searches using terms such as “nude teen boys,” “nude teenager girl,” “nude teenager boy,” “pure nudist,” and “familys nude.”

Ranger faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release, for each of the two counts of production of child pornography.

The government is recommending a 50-year sentence.

Ranger’s sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2019.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook