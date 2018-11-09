WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Alpaca Breeder’s Association is hosting the Alpaca and Fleece Festival Nov. 10-11 in Howard County.

The festival will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Admission to the festival is free for the public.

Guests will be able to enjoy two days of activities such a painting class, a yarn-making seminar, 4H demonstrations, and new for this year, a youth performance show where participants will compete in showmanship and obstacle classes.

Participants will perform with costumed alpacas and are judged on imagination and the comfort of the animal.

The Breeders Association will also be collecting donations of warm items throughout the weekend to be donated to local shelters.

For more information on the event or activity fees, visit the Maryland Alpaca Breeders website.

