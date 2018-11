BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for William Tyrone Ellison, 72.

Ellison was last seen Friday at approximately 12:54 a.m. at the VA Hospital at 10 North Greene Street.

It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing at the time but he is described as 5’7″ and 185 lbs.

Ellison suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

