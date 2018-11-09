  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for his part in robbing several taxi drivers here in Maryland.

Kevin Fernandez-Serrano, 23, was sentenced to 68 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for leading a conspiracy to rob taxi drivers.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fernandez-Serrano, who is an El Salvador native, admitted to being an MS-13 gang member during his trial.

Authorities found that Fernandez-Serrano and at least three others robbed taxi drivers in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

Fernandez-Serrano provided weapons — knives and a gun — to be used during the robberies, and he was the getaway driver.

In February 2017, Fernandez-Serrano took part in at least two robberies of taxi drivers. The other suspects robbed the drivers at gunpoint and knifepoint.

Three men have already pleaded guilty in this case, and all four are expected to be deported back to El Salvador after serving their federal sentences.

