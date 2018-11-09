BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Closing arguments are underway and a verdict is expected Friday in the trial for a Baltimore police officer accused of planting drugs.

Officer Richard A. Pinheiro Jr. took the stand Thursday to defend himself against charges that he fabricated evidence. He was indicted in January on charges of tampering with evidence and misconduct in office.

Officer Accused Of Tampering With Evidence Began Trial Thursday

The case stems from body camera footage that appears to show Pinheiro discovering a stash of heroin in an alley, but prosecutors say he broke the law by staging the video.

Pinheiro claimed when he first found the drugs, he didn’t have his body camera on, so he put them back, hit record, and then re-enacted the search.

He said he recreated the discovery in order to avoid getting in trouble for forgetting to turn on his camera.

Bodycam Footage Raises Questions For Police Department

Verdict expected today in the case of Baltimore City officer accused of fabricating evidence and misconduct caught on body camera after recreating discovery of drugs last year @wjz pic.twitter.com/EfqrDGDTTv — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 9, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook