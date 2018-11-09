BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are working to find who shot a 30-year-old man multiple times late Thursday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 11:30 p.m., in the unit block of North Morley St.

Officers were made aware of the shooting after reporting to a local hospital about a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. He was immediately taken into surgery.

His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

